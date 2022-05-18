PERRY COUNTY COMMUNITY MAINTAINS THREE-STAR STATUS

Perry County has again maintained its status as a Tennessee ThreeStar community, having successfully met all requirements for this distinction.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll and Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Executive Director Allyson Dickey attended the South Central Tennessee Development District meeting to accept the award for years 2020-2022.

As a ThreeStar community, Perry County receives select benefits from the state, including enhanced promotion and efforts to promote the county’s economic well-being.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) administers the ThreeStar program and keeps data on its efforts at rural development.

Since TNECD began accumulating data in 2012, Perry County has received $9,158,312 through three dozen programs, including grants for Asset Enhancement, Broadband Accessibility, Broadband Adoption-TOP, Commercial Façade, Marketing Assistance, Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Site Development, Tennessee Downtowns, ThreeStar, CDBG Disaster, and Tourism Enhancement; and consulting services for Asset-Based Planning, Property Evaluation Program, Retail Academy, and TN Downtowns.

