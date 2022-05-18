NOTICE

Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated the property assessment records of Perry County are available for public inspection at the Property Assessor’s Office in the Perry County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place.

The Perry County Board of Equalization will meet to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1st, 2022 and June 2nd, 2022.

THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2022 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2022 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH IS JUNE 2ND.

The board will meet between the hours of 9:00AM until 3:00PM in the Property Assessor’s Office in the Perry County Courthouse. Any owner of Property who wishes to appeal their assessment to the County Board of Equalization must appear before the Board at this time personally or by appearance of an appointed agent bearing the owners written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. NOTE: The Property Assessor will hold an informal hearing in his office May 27th, 2022 for any property owner who wishes to discuss an assessment. However, the Assessor does not have the same authority as the CBOE and you may be referred to appear on the aforementioned dates.