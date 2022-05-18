NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Perry County has been awarded grant funds for the purpose of rehabilitating owner-occupied low-income homes. This is funded under a Grant Contract with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Perry County will be hosting a Public Meeting on May 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. The meeting will be held at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, TN. 37096. All residents residing in Perry County are encouraged to attend this meeting. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities.

If you have any questions, please contact Tia Lockridge at South Central Tennessee Development District Housing Department at 931-379-2957.

B 5/18