MAJORITY OF LOCAL DRIVERS CHOOSING ‘IN GOD WE TRUST’ TAG

Almost two out of three Perry County drivers are making a clear choice when they renew their tag this year: 61.4% are asking for the newly-designed “In God We Trust” license plate.

So far in 2022—the new blue plate with white lettering became available January 3—2,186 local drivers have picked the tag with a religious message and 1,375 have taken the tag without the four words encircling the state’s three-star symbol, according to data provided to the Buffalo River Review by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

If you’ve seen the new tags on local vehicles, you might have noticed another difference: the order of the letters and numbers.

Standard plates have letters first, such as ABC 1234, while the “In God We Trust” plates are reversed, 123 ABCD.

The TN Department of Revenue says the difference is to accommodate all Tennessee drivers, and gives the state more combination possibilities.

“For administrative and inventory purposes, the ‘In God We Trust’ plate is issued as a unique plate class with a specific configuration format,” Revenue Director of Communications Kelly Cortesi told news sources.

“This helps prevent duplicate issuance of sequences between the two different plate types.”

The religious plate is more popular in some counties than in others, though the “In God We Trust” design is the favorite among 54% of drivers statewide.

The county with the highest rate of “In God We Trust” plates is Fentress where 98.1% of drivers have chosen that option, while 86.1% of Davidson County drivers have opted for the standard design.

Drivers who choose a purchase a regular plate instead of a specialty or vanity plate must accept…………..

………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 5/18/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………