LARRY LEE KIMBROUGH

Larry Lee Kimbrough, of Dewy Rose, GA, aged 71, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Greensboro, GA, on June 6, 1950, he was one of five children of the late James Rosser Kimbrough and Golden Faye Patterson Kimbrough. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1968 and served his country in the United States Army. His life’s work was spent in emergency medicine, serving as a Registered Nurse and Paramedic in Clarke, Madison, Newton, and Jackson counties and emergency room nurse in Hall County, GA. Retiring to Linden, TN, he enjoyed hunting in the abundant hills and fishing on his beloved Tennessee River with his closest friends. In 2019, he and his wife purchased a second home in Dewy Rose, GA, so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kimbrough was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert “Bob” Kimbrough and Walter “Buddy” Kimbrough. He is survived by his wife, Nata Kimbrough; daughter, Laney Kimbrough Partain (Gene); stepchildren, Ashley Wilson, Pepper Wilson (Todd), and Alleah Crawford (John); grandchildren, Ben Partain, Logan Partain, Hank Wilson, Levi Wilson, Allie Thomas (Levi), Rachel Morgan, Faylee Crawford, and Jack Crawford; great-grandchild, Morgan Thomas; and siblings, Henrietta Redd (Jimmy) and Linda Morgan. Memorial services were held at 6 PM, Thursday, May 5, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Jenkins officiating. Memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604.