NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED

This is to provide official notice to the Health Services and Development Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. §68-11-1601 et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that TwelveStone Infusion Support, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company which is a wholly owned subsidiary of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, the home office of which will be located at 352 West Northfield Boulevard, Suite 3, Murfreesboro (Rutherford County), Tennessee 37129, but serving patients in all 95 counties of Tennessee (being Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Cheatham, Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Crockett, Cumberland, Davidson, Decatur, Dekalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin, Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, McMinn, McNairy, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weakley, White, Williamson and Wilson), intends to file an application for a Certificate of Need for the establishment of a new Home Care Organization and the initiation of Home Health Services, limited to providing and administering home infusion and injection products to patients requiring nursing and administration in the home, and are pharmacy patients of pharmacies which are subsidiaries of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc. The total project cost is estimated to be $134,416.00.

The anticipated filing date of the application is on or about June 1, 2022. The contact person for this project is Michael D. Brent, Esq., who may be reached at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. Mr. Brent’s telephone number is (615) 252-2361 and his e-mail address is mbrent@bradley.com.

Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for a hearing should be sent to:

Health Services and Development Agency

Andrew Jackson Building, 9th Floor

502 Deaderick Street

Nashville, TN 37243

The published Letter of Intent must contain the following statement pursuant to T.C.A. §68-11-1607 (c)(1). (A) Any healthcare institution wishing to oppose a Certificate of Need application must file a written notice with the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fifteen (15) days before the regularly scheduled Health Services Development Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and (B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application may file a written objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior to the consideration of the application by the Agency, or may appear in person to express opposition.

B 5/11