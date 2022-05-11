NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING

“It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 40-12-104.” The foreperson of this county is presently: Lloyd Samuel Warf, 208 Lloyds Lane, Linden TN. 37096

The Grand Jury will next meet at the Perry County Courtroom on Monday, “May 23rd, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury when you know the statement is false and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point of the question.”

Joy Breeding, Circuit Court Clerk | Perry County, Tennessee

Pd 5/18