EMERGENCY RESPONDERS HONORED FOR SAVING INFANT’S LIFE

When you pick up the phone at your most vulnerable moment and call for help, it’s nice to know the people on the other end are capable, caring, and committed.

That dedication to helping others was recognized on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, when Perry County 911, Perry County Emergency Medical Service, Air Methods Communications, and Vanderbilt Lifeflight 4 were recognized with a prestigious Star of Life award from the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance.

The award is one of only eight presented statewide.

The event leading to this extraordinary effort occurred on Monday, December 20, 2021, when twelve-day old August Theodore Stoll became “cold, gray, and unconscious, and had such a rapid heart rate, his chest was almost vibrating,” the child’s mother, Hannah, told the Review.

“His heart was failing, but I didn’t know that. All I knew was that something was critically wrong, and I had to do something about it,” Hannah said.

She rushed the baby to the Walk-In Medical Clinic of Linden where ……………

