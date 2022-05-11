BOOK & BAKE SALE: LOBELVILLE LIBRARY

Lobelville Friends of the Library will host a Book & Bake Sale, this Saturday, May 14, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the library, 55 South Main Street, Lobelville.

You’ll find a wide selection of used books for children and adults, plus DVDs. The bake sale will offer home-baked sweet treats and more. Shoppers can bring their own bag or buy one from the Library Friends and fill it for $5.

All proceeds are used to support the library and programs for children, teens, and adults.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, please call the library at (931) 593-3111, or stop by in person at the library.