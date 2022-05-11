AULTA HAYNES LINEBERRY

Mrs. Lineberry, 99, of Linden, died Monday, May 5, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. She was born in Wayne County, the daughter of the late Alvin Haynes and Annie Warren Haynes. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lineberry; granddaughters, Anna Jane Graves and Vickie Rogers; a son-in-law, Howard Graves; sisters, Margaret Tatumn, Venna Mackin, and Gertrude Holder; and a brother, Guy Haynes. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (J.C.) Halbrooks of Pleasantville and Joyce Graves of Linden; grandchildren, Thomas Graves of Linden and Betty (Michael) McDonald of Hohenwald; and great grandchildren, Kelsey (Robert) Grippi, Blake McDonald, Trenton (Emma) McDonald, and Taylor Graves; and sisters Josephine (Robert) Lee of Trenton and Wylodean (Earl) Mathes of Dyer.