TENNESSEE T’S IN LINDEN THIS WEEK FOR

If the traffic on Perry County roadways looks a little more like the early 1900s this week, there’s a good reason.

The Tennessee T’s, the state’s official Model T Ford Club, will kick off “The Five Rivers Tour” today, May 11, when the iconic automobiles start lining Main Street, Linden in front of the historic Commodore, the host hotel, around 11:00 a.m.

The five-day tour, concluding on May 15, will traverse Perry, Hardin, Hickman, Humphreys, and McNairy counties.

“We dubbed the tour ‘The Five Rivers Tour’ because we will be running up, under, around and across five different rivers in the region,” Ricky Williams, Tennessee T’s president said.

“We will be riding a lot of great roads in these river bottoms, then coming back to the beautiful historic Commodore hotel for great evening activities.”

For your best bet to get a glimpse of these remarkable automobiles, here’s a list of a few stops the group is planning nearby:

–Thursday, May 12, lunch at the Log Cabin Restaurant, Hurricane Mills;

–Saturday, May 14, afternoon stop between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Clifton Marina.

The Tennessee T’s will depart Linden every morning around 8:00 a.m. and return between 4:00 and 5:00 each afternoon.

For more information, visit tennesseets.weebly.com.