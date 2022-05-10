PCHS BACCALAUREATE SERVICE THIS SUNDAY By Editor | May 10, 2022 | 0 A baccalaureate service for the graduating seniors of Perry County High School Class of 2022 will be held this Sunday, May 15, 5:00 p.m., at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center. The public is invited. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TENNESSEE T’S IN LINDEN THIS WEEK FOR May 10, 2022 | No Comments » SPLASH INTO SCOUTING! May 4, 2022 | No Comments » What Will TISA Mean for Perry County Schools? May 4, 2022 | No Comments » FISH FRY AT FLATWOODS VFD FRIDAY May 2, 2022 | No Comments » Spaid Seeks Re-Election to School Board April 27, 2022 | No Comments »