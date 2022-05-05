SCHOOL BOARD MEETS TUESDAY, MAY 10 By Editor | May 5, 2022 | 0 PC School Board Meets Tuesday The Perry County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at the Board building, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS – MATHIS May 4, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – CALDWELL May 4, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BENNETT April 27, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE April 20, 2022 | No Comments »