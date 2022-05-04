Perry County Boy Scouts invite you to “Come join an organization with a mission.” The organization will be hosting a Splash into Scouting event on Saturday, May, 21, noon to three, at Linden City Park & Splash Pad.

Sign-ups will be available on site, along with free food, arts & crafts, bounce house, as well as a campsite set-up demonstration.

In addition to the sign-up, the Boy Scouts will be honoring the Tennessee National Guard, Perry County Sherriff’s Office, MLEC, Perry County EMS, Linden Fire Department, and AirEvac Life Team.