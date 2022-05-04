FRANK “FRANKIE” PARNELL, JR.

Mr. Parnell, 68, of Linden, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 28, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with David Warren officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Frank Parnell, Sr. and Hessie Talley Parnell. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and owner/operator of Rocking Chair Cycles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Strong Treadwell. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea Parnell; three grandchildren; sisters, Janet Parnell of Lobelville, and Sandra (Olan) Woodham of Midland City, Alabama; and brothers, Charles (Delores) Parnell of Ashford, Alabama, and Randy Parnell of Midland City.