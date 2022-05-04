BARBARA JEAN MOORE

Miss Moore, 73, of Linden, died Monday, April 25, 202,2 at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Dunkle officiating. Burial was at Moore Family Cemetery, Marsh Creek. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late John Moore and Neva Graham Moore. She was a retired teacher, after forty years at schools in Clarksville and Linden. She was a member of the Women Teachers Sorority Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Alpha Rho Chapter, of Perry, Wayne, Lewis, and Hickman counties, and Howard’s United Methodist Church where she sometimes played piano. Survivors include her brother, Jim Moore, and a niece, Camilla (Kevin) Travis, both of Linden.