Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department invites everyone to their monthly Fish Fry Fundraiser, this Friday, May 6, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Fish and chicken strips will both be available, along with white beans, slaw, fries, hush-puppies, dessert, and drink. The VFD asks everyone to keep rising supply costs in mind when donating, and thanks everyone for their continued support.