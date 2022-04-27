Town of Linden, Tennessee

Downtown Improvement Façade Grant

Public Notice

The Town of Linden’s Downtown Improvement Façade Grant Applications are still available at Town Hall during normal business hours. Please note that the Application due date has changed to May 27, 2022 . All local business owners and building owners within the downtown area are encouraged to apply. Tenants are eligible to apply by including a letter of approval for the proposed improvements from the building owner with the application. Buildings that were not able to complete their 2018 Linden CDBG Façade Project will have priority for grant funds. Eligible projects including: repainting of the façade if already painted, awnings, removal of vinyl or aluminum siding, brick repairs, window & door replacements, safety improvements, sign and exterior lighting, and improving back and side entrances.

The new schedule for the Façade Grant is below:

Application Deadline – May 27, 2022 by 4 p.m. via email to smcleod@sctdd.org

Notification of Awards by June 3, 2022 from the Grant Review Committee

Pre-Construction Meeting at Perry County Visitor Center- June 8, 2022

Notice to Proceed- June 10, 2022

Construction & Improvements- June 10, 2022 thru December 9, 2022

Completion of Projects on or before December 9, 2022

