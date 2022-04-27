Spaid Seeks Re-Election to School Board

Perry County Board of Education member Rodd Spaid is seeking re-election to another four-year term. He released the following statement to voters:

“My name is Rod Spaid and I am running as the incumbent in the election for the upcoming Board of Education for the Third District.

“My wife Amy and I have lived in Perry County since 1999; we have one son, Justin, who attended Perry County Schools from kindergarten until he graduated in 2019.

“During my previous eight years as a member of the Board of Education, I have worked hard to keep Perry County Schools moving forward in academics, sports programs, and student/teacher safety, and operating within the established budget.

“I want to continue this task and I ask for votes from my constituents in the Third District to ensure that Perry County Schools continues on this good path.

“I will try to talk to everyone in my district, however, if I miss anyone, please consider giving me your vote on August 4, 2022.”