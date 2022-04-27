NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BENNETT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Richard Bennett, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Richard Bennett, deceased, who died February 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will forever be barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received and actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notices less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 14th day of April, 2022

Tyler Bennett

Administrator of Estate of Richard Bennett

Charlene Duplessis, Perry Count Clerk & Master

Charles E. Morton IV

Puryear, Newman & Morton, PLLC

130 Fourth Ave. S. | Franklin, TN. 37064

(615)790-2224 | cmorton@pnmlaw.com

Attorneys for Petitioner Pd 5/4