MARVIN FRANKLIN SEWELL

Mr. Sewell, 61, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. A celebration of life for immediate family is being planned for Saturday, April 30, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at 42 Lee Road, Leoma, Tennessee. He was born in Lawrenceburg, the son of the late Everett Sewell and Jesse Hunt Sewell. He lived many years in Linden and worked at Bates Fabricating before returning to Lawrence County, where he lived and worked construction for Hunt Brothers Construction in Leoma. Survivors include two sons, Stephen Sewell of Linden and Ben Sewell of Leoma; grandchildren, Lexi Barnes and Gavin Sewell, both of Leoma; a sister, Ramona DeDartolomies of Leoma; and nephews, Randle Dugger, Jesse DeBartolomies, and John DeBartolomies.