MARTHA “NANNIE” COFFEE FRENCH

Mrs. French, 66, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 23, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Adam Barber officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan’s Circle. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Dempsey Smith and Sue DePriest Smith. She had worked at Red Kapp and Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Teretha Goff, and brothers, Donald Ray Coffee and Noel Smith. Survivors include her husband, Cleve French; children, Barton (Leigha) Coble, Sammy Coble, Jesse French, Jesden French, Jessica Wallace, Cathy Turner, Becky (Darryl) Flynn, and Amy French, all of Lobelville, and Jackie Sue (Lindsey) Richardson of Linden; ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.