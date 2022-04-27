EASTER COLORING CONTEST WINNERS

Many thanks to the kids who entered the 2022 Buffalo River Review Easter Coloring Contest—and the parents who encouraged them and dropped off their entries.

Judges had a tough time choosing the best work, but here are this year’s winners:

Ages four to seven: Andrew Swarey, first; Alayna Kate Mast, second; Mallory King, third.

Ages eight to ten: Leryn Swarey, first; Addison Skye Coblentz, second; River Strickland, third.

The contest was brought to you by the Bank of Perry County, FirstBank and Food Giant. Winners in each category received $20, $15, and $10 cash prizes.