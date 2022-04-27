Commissioner O’Guin Appointed to Serve Sixth District

Perry County has a new Commissioner representing the Sixth District, following the appointment of Chris O’Guin at the most recent meeting of the county legislative body on Monday, April 18, 2022.

O’Guin takes the seat vacated by Lynn Trull who is, according to County Mayor John Carroll’s statement at the meeting, moving from Perry County to accept a job in another state. Trull’s resignation was accepted at the March meeting.

Commissioner O’Guin’s appointment allows him to assume the seat early; he has qualified—along with incumbent J.B. Tull—to be on the August ballot to fill the two seats from District Six. No other candidates are seeking the positions in that district.

The motion to appoint O’Guin was made by J.B. Trull, second by Ben Carroll, and carried unanimously.

County Mayor Carroll immediately administered the oath of office to Commissioner O’Guin.

