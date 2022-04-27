DON RICHARDSON

Mr. Richardson, 89, of Linden, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Dunkle officiating. Burial was at Harder Cemetery on Cedar Creek. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late William David Richardson and Ida Broadway Richardson. He was a retired truck driver for Kolpak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Richardson, and a sister, Frances Groom. Survivors include his wife, Miriam Lavy Richardson; a brother, Lyle Richardson; nieces, Judy (Ron) Dunkle, Debbie (Lynn) Monroe, Sandy Richardson, and Brandi Richardson; and a nephew, Randy (Sherri) Groom.