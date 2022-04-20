SHIRLEY ELIZABETH CLOYD LOGGINS

Mrs. Loggins, 81, of Lobelville, died at AHC Westwood Senior Care Center, Decaturville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Robby Moore officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery, Duncan’s Circle. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Thelma Lucille Richardson Cloyd. She first worked as a lab technician with Evergreen Hospital in Conecuh County, Alabama, and Bill Frist Medical Group in Nashville, then spent much of her professional life as a secretary for Rodgers Construction Company in Nashville, before becoming a homemaker. She previously served as Alderwoman for the City of Lobelville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Redner “Said” Loggins, and siblings, Thomas, James Larry, Bobby, Mary Dean, and Mildred Nell Cloyd. Survivors include her sister Sandra Fields, daughter Leigh Ann (Timmy) Trull of Lobelville; grandsons, Adam and Matthew Trull; great grandchildren, Alexandra, Madison, Christian, and Wyatt; and sister, Sandra Fields.