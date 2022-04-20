PERRY COUNTY IN BOTTOM FIFTH FOR CHILD WELL-BEING

Tennessee county profiles provide insight into child well-being across the state

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee.

The profiles include substantial county-level data and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

At 81st, Perry County is in the bottom fifth of Tennessee counties in child well-being.

The county’s best indicators include having no child and teen deaths in 2019 and a low percentage of births to unmarried females.

The county’s biggest opportunities for improvement include ranking in the bottom five counties for the percentage of children without health insurance and high school graduation rate.

An additional strength is relatively low housing costs.

Additional challenges include a………………….

See the graphics on page three for more details on Perry County data included in the report.

See the graphics on page three for more details on Perry County data included in the report.