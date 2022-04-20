PERRY COUNTY HAS SIXTH BEST SCORE FOR LOW TAX BURDEN

A new study names Perry as one of the best counties in Tennessee for low tax burden on its residents.

The SmartAsset study looked at income, sales, property, and fuel tax payments to establish a tax burden score.

Perry County ranked sixth in the state, with a tax burden score of 88.99, and the following tax payment results:

–Income tax, $7,633;

–Sales tax, $1,608;

–Property tax, $488;

–Fuel tax, $178.

Rounding out the top ten counties, in order: Fayette, 89.63; Hancock, 89.25; Grundy, 89.21; Johnson, 89.14; Fentress, 89.00; McNairy, 89.69; Scott, 88.58; Decatur, 88.57; Van Buren, 88.56.