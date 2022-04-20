OMA DEAN JACKSON

Mrs. Jackson, 90, of Linden, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Friday, April 15, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ron Dunkle officiating. Burial was Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late William Alfred Jones and Carrie Eula Ward Jones. She was a member of Howard’s Methodist Church where she served as pianist. She was employed at several different jobs, including Johnson Controls and the Perry County Public Library in Linden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Nathan Jackson; son-in-law, Clark Wilsdorf; brothers, Paul Jones and Roy Jones; and sisters, Opal Bunch and Frances Hunt. Survivors include her children, Patricia W. Bell and Randy Jackson, both of Linden, and Linda (Barry) Jones of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tish (Colby) Holder, Jennifer (Brent) Jones, and Whitney (Blake) Moore; and great grandchildren, Les Holder, Palmer Jones, Jax Holder, and Wiley Moore.