NOTICE TO CREDITORS-AYERS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Kathleen Ayers, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Kathleen Ayers, deceased, who died March 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will forever be barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received and actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notices less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 14th day of April, 2022

David Pope

Executor of Estate of Kathleen Ayer

Charlene Duplessis, Perry Count Clerk & Master

Wood Law Offices, P.C.

Ricky L Wood, Attorney for Estate of Kathleen Ayers

PO Box 636 | Parsons, TN. 38368 | (731) 847 – 6713 Pd 4/27