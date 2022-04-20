NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

In obedience to the Order entered on March 22, 2022, and made in the captioned case of Tammy Bowen vs. Teresa Brewer, et al, Docket # 5323, I will on Saturday, the 14th day of May, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in the courtroom at the courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, sell to the highest bidder, for cash, the tract of land described as follows:

Being and lying in the Second Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee and more particularly described below:

Beginning at an iron stake on the North side of Lick Creek Road and runs thence North 6 degrees East 14 ½ poles to a stake; thence North 30 degrees East 3 poles to a stake; thence North 86 degrees West 17 ½ poles to a stake; thence South 30 degrees West 5 poles to a stake on the North side of said Lick Creek Road; thence South 50 degrees East with said road 21 ¾ poles to the beginning, containing 1 ¾ acres more or less, according to survey of H.D. Kittrell, County Surveyor, dated August 12, 1963.

Being the same property conveyed to Garland Parker, et ux, Leetha Parker, by deed from Steve Eugene Parker, et ux, Margaret Parker and Michael Glen Frost, dated May 11, 2012, of record in Deed Book D-14, Page 44, ROPCT.

Said sale shall be for cash, 10% deposit paid at the time of sale and the balance upon confirmation and delivery of deed, and otherwise according to the Rules of Chancery Court.

This, 14th day of April, 2022

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

and Special Commissioner

Web page: perrychancerysales.com

Ricky L. Wood | Hannah Wood Lee

Wood Law Offices, P.C. | PO Box 636 | Parsons, TN. 38363

