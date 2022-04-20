NAOMI FAYE RICHARDSON

Mrs. Richardson, 94, of Linden, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery, Marsh Creek. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Louie Ramey and Martha Pearl Ward. She had worked at Washington Manufacturing, Robinson’s, and Angelica Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Eugene Richardson; sons-in-law, Bill Warren and Phil Jackson; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Ann Richardson; and siblings, Lois Warren, Mickie Hemby, Rosie Dee Ramey, and Jack, Bob, David, and Paul Ramey. Survivors include her children, Naomi Jean Warren, Wylodean (Joe) Hunnicut, Eddie (Sue) Richardson, Elaine Jackson, and Danny Richardson, all of Linden; grandchildren, Kim Motes, Keri Nuss, Jamie Richardson, Jason Richardson, Alicia Sanders, Melissa Tatum, Amanda Strickland, Celia Varano, and Sara Richardson; and fifteen great grandchildren.