FFA GREENHOUSE OPENS SATURDAY

The Perry County FFA Greenhouse grand opening is this Saturday, April 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The greenhouse is located in the back parking lot of PCHS.

Enjoy free hot dogs, drinks, and popcorn while you shop, and register for a drawing for $25 which can be used in the greenhouse. You don’t have to be present to win.

The greenhouse sale includes bedding and vegetable plants, Boston, Macho, and Sword ferns, lots of hanging baskets, succulents and cacti, vines and purple fountain grass, and many other plants.

Cash and check accepted. The greenhouse will continue to be open on Monday, April 25, 8:00 to 3:00, until sold out.