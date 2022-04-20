BOOK & BAKE SALE SATURDAY AT COMMUNITY CENTER

Friends of the Library in Linden is holding a Book & Bake Sale this Saturday, April 23, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory St., Linden. All proceeds support the Perry County Public Library.

Mark your calendars if you love books or delicious, home-baked goodies or both. You will find bargains on used books and DVDs plus yummy things to eat.

The Friends need your willing hands this Friday, April 22, between 9:00 and 3:00, sorting books and setting up for the sale. Just wear comfortable shoes and show up at the Community Center. You are supporting a great cause.

Your home-baked goods are needed and welcomed. Please bring your treats to the main room at the Community Center on Friday afternoon, April 22, or Saturday morning, April 23.

If you need any information, call the library in Linden at 931-589-5011.