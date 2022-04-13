ROBERT MATHIS

Mr. Mathis, 61, of Linden, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Flatwoods Cemetery. He was born in Waynesboro, the son of Mary Frank Belsha Dotson and the late James Fay Mathis. He was employed with the State of Tennessee as an elevator inspector. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by stepfather, David O. Dotson; daughter, Brandy Nicole Mathis; and grandparents, James Herbert and Inez Lorene Skelton Mathis, and Roy Garner and Eula Mae Carroll Belsha. Survivors include his wife, Lolita Murdock Mathis; a son, Zachary Mathis of Linden; stepdaughter, Farrah (Jamile) Rogers of Centerville; step-grandson, Felix Rogers; a brother, William (Betsy Day) Mathis of Jackson; father-in-law, Joe Murdock of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.