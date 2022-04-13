ROBERT DANIEL “DANNY” GILLEY

Mr. Robert Daniel “Danny” Gilley, 66, of Decaturville, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, March 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Chris Spiess, Ray Seibold, and Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery, Brush Creek. He was born in Monroe, Louisiana, the son of Leroy Gilley and Louise Kinney Gilley of Monroe, who survive. Before retiring he was in charge of security operations at the Saturn plant in Spring Hill, was a catastrophic insurance claims adjuster, and a homebuilder. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners in Monroe, and attended Decaturville Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Gilley. In addition to this parents, survivors include his wife, Karen Lee Gilley of Decaturville; children, Stacey (Chris) Knox, Daniel Gilley, Chris (Heather) Spiess, Jeremy (Lisa) Spiess, and Ashley (Shaun) Nay; grandchildren, Shelby, Taylor, Ethan, Lane, William, Diana, Jaxson, Lucas, Anna, Gideon, Lily, Tatum, and Ember, great grandchildren, Thomas and Anson; brothers, Randy (Trish) Gilley and Keith (Cheryl) Gilley, both of West Monroe, Louisiana; a special aunt, Sue Castle of West Monroe; and a host of other loving family members and friends.