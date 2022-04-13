PERRY COUNTY CLERK LEEGAN SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO FOUR-YEAR TERM

Perry County Clerk Glenda Leegan is seeking re-election to another four-year term. She released the following statement to voters:

“First of all, I want to thank the residents of Perry County for allowing me to serve as your County Clerk for the last twelve years.

“I, Glenda Leegan, am announcing my candidacy for re-election of another four-year term in the August 4, 2022, upcoming election.

“For those who may not be aware, the County Clerk has many responsibilities in addition to license plate renewals and title applications for vehicles.

“Daily functions in the County Clerk’s office consists of issuing business licenses, hunting & fishing licenses, marriage licenses, driver’s license renewals, and beer permits; we also collect the wholesale beer tax and occupancy tax, and register watercrafts.

“In the past twelve years we have added, as a convenience to you, online vehicle registration renewals, in-office driver’s license renewals, and a kiosk in Lobelville City Hall for you license plate renewals.

“I am continually working with the Department of Revenue to access more ways to make any business you may have in my office a smooth process.

“I would appreciate your vote and support in the August 4, 2022 election.”