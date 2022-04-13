LOCAL URKRAINE HUMANITARIAN EFFORT EXCEEDS $12,000

School students, church members, individuals, and strangers came together in a common cause—helping displaced Ukrainian families seeking refuge in Prague—and so far have raised $12,240.41. Of that amount, $11,650 has now been sent to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian aggression.

The funds were distributed in person by Perry County native Hadley Mackin, who lives in Prague and has been aiding the refugees, or through volunteer non-profit agencies with no administrative fees so that all of the money raised reached those who need it.

Funds were collected and disbursed through First Christian Church. The balance of the donations will be sent as soon as possible.

Local students, in a “Change for Ukraine” effort, raised $1,221.75.

Individuals’ donations ranged from a few dollars to $1,000, with some concerned citizens giving more than once.

Churches that added to the total included New Life Christian, Howard’s Methodist, Roberts Chapel AME, Bethel Methodist, Cedar Grove Methodist, Lick Creek Baptist, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lobelville United Methodist, and Linden First Christian.

The youth group of New Life also gave a separate donation.

Visitors to the recent Blooming Arts Festival stopped by the tent at First Christian and filled a collection container with $182.

The effort, which was spearheaded by Joyce Summers, is still receiving donations. If you wish to participate by check, please make it out to First Christian Church, with the notation, Ukraine, and mail it to the church at P.O. Box 314, Linden TN 37096.

If you’d like more information, please call Randy Mackin (931-215-3961) or Lynda Mackin (931-436-3684).