HILL IS CANDIDATE FOR PERRY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

Longtime Deputy Register of Deeds Terry Hill announces her candidacy for Perry County Register, subject to the August 4, 2022, general election. She released the following statement:

“My name is Terry Hill, and I am running for the office of Perry County Register of Deeds in the upcoming August 4, 2022, election.

“I have been a Perry County resident for thirty-five years while married to my husband, Derle. Together we have two children, Reagan and Garrett, and two grandchildren, Teegan and Grady.

“I have twenty-one years of experience as the Deputy Register of Deeds alongside our current Register; Patricia W. Bell. Ms. Patricia is retiring this year after twenty-four years of service to our county. I have always taken pride in the work that I do for this community and will continue to do so if elected.

“I hope to speak to as many of you as possible in the next few months. In the event that I miss you, I would appreciate your consideration to elect me as your new Perry County Register of Deeds on August 4th, 2022.”