APRIL NANNETTE SIMMONS

Mrs. Simmons, 50, of the Coble community, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her residence. A funeral services was held Monday, April 4, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Linden Church of God, with Matthew McKnight and Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Demastus; grandparents, Mildred and Harry Demastus, Sr.; and great grandmother, Elizabeth Clark. She was a member of Linden Church of God. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Milton Simmons; three daughters, Chloe (Vincent) Simmons-Bell, Raven Simmons, and Hannah Simmons; a son, Eijah Simmons; a grandson, Cephas Bell; sister-by-choice, Dana Potts (Shawn) Moore; and many other family and friends and her church family.