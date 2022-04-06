TERRI SHARP IS CANDIDATE FOR PERRY COUNTY CLERK ON AUGUST 4

Terri Sharp has qualified as a candidate for Perry County Clerk. She released the following statement to voters:

“I am announcing my candidacy for Perry County Clerk. I would like to ask for your support and your vote for this position.

“I am a life-long resident of Perry County. I have always enjoyed the small town atmosphere and the close-knit relationships in our community.

“I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee-Martin. I worked at Johnson Controls/TeamLinden/Fisher for many years in Human Resources.

“Since that job ended, I have worked in Columbia at Johnson Controls, Tennessee Health Management in Parsons, and Johnson Controls/Adient in Lexington. I am currently the HR Manager at Adient in Columbia.

“I have been a member of the Perry County Chamber of Commerce, Perry County Education Council, Perry County Health Council, and a member of the first Leadership Class for Perry County.

“I feel I have the education and experience to perform the job of County Clerk well. My job entails a lot of detail work-ensuring that regulations and laws are followed correctly and that data is accurate and timely.

“I will always strive to provide good service and courteous assistance to the people of Perry County.

“I would appreciate your vote on August 4 and sincerely thank you for considering me for this position.”