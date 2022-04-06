NOTICE TO CREDITORS – RIFE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Gale L. Rife, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Gale L. Rife, deceased, who died October 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim with be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received the actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This, 4th day of April, 2022.

Nicholas L. Rife,

Executor of Estate of Gale L. Rife

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Tommy E. Doyle

Attorney for Executor

PO Box 45 | Linden, TN, 37096 (931)589-2167

PD 4/13