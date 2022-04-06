MOUSETAIL FRIENDS CRAPPIE TOURNAMENT
Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite you to participate in a Crappie Tournament this Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the park boat ramp.
The event begins at 8:00 a.m., with a 1:00 p.m. weigh-in. Entry fee is $15 per person or $30 per boat, and $10 extra to enter the big fish competition.
First and second place and big fish winners will receive a cash payout.
Register at the ramp the morning of the tournament.
Rules:
–Must check-in before 8:00 a.m. and weigh in on time, by 1:00 p.m.;
–Must fish from a vessel;
–No more than two persons per vessel;
–May use live or artificial bait;
–Each boat (team) will weigh in the top seven crappie;
–Must fish on Kentucky Lake;
–Must have valid license and follow all state laws, TWRA and MLSP rules and regulations;
–No spider rigging allowed.