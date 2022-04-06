MOUSETAIL FRIENDS CRAPPIE TOURNAMENT

Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite you to participate in a Crappie Tournament this Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the park boat ramp.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m., with a 1:00 p.m. weigh-in. Entry fee is $15 per person or $30 per boat, and $10 extra to enter the big fish competition.

First and second place and big fish winners will receive a cash payout.

Register at the ramp the morning of the tournament.

Rules:

–Must check-in before 8:00 a.m. and weigh in on time, by 1:00 p.m.;

–Must fish from a vessel;

–No more than two persons per vessel;

–May use live or artificial bait;

–Each boat (team) will weigh in the top seven crappie;

–Must fish on Kentucky Lake;

–Must have valid license and follow all state laws, TWRA and MLSP rules and regulations;

–No spider rigging allowed.