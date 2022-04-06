COMMUNITY CHOIR EASTER CANTATA

The Easter cantata, “Who Do You Say I Am,” will be presented by the Community Choir made up of the members from three Linden churches: First Baptist, First Christian, and First United Methodist. The public is invited to hear this inspirational program that deals with several individuals who answered this question in different ways as they witnessed the final hours of Jesus’ life on earth. The program takes place this weekend on Palm Sunday, April 10, 6:00 p.m., at Linden First Methodist on Main Street. Refreshments will be served following the program.