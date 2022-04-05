LOCAL EFFORTS TO HELP DISPLACED UR06

The Perry County response to a fund drive for families displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been overwhelming.

As of Sunday, donations totaled over $11,000; contributions continue to come in but have not yet been calculated completely. When a final figure is available, it will be published.

The help has come from area churches, individuals, and kids and their families.

The effort was spearheaded by Joyce Summers. A portion of funds has been or will be distributed directly to affected families seeking refuge in Prague, the Czech Republic, by Perry County native Hadley Mackin.

Other amounts are being funneled to Ukraine families through groups that charge no administrative fees—and one group even matches any donations it receives for this cause.

Families benefitting from local contributions are being helped through the Ukraine embassies in Prague and in Poland where a large number of refugees continues to seek assistance.

All four Perry County Schools participated in the “Change for Ukraine” coin drive, raising a total of $1,221.75.

Lobelville school, by far, raised the most money through competition to help the children of Ukraine: $663.22.

Classes there collected coins as a competition, with the winner selected by weight.

The winning class was Nikki Bunch’s third grade with 33 pounds, 8 ounces. which amounted to $170.49.

Second place by weight and amount was Kali Jacobson’s fifth grade with 27 pounds, 14 ounces, and $142.74.

Third place by weight was Courtney Marrs’s kindergarten class with 27 pounds.

Third place by amount went to Christina Hinson’s second grade class which raised $141.30. From this class, Presley Ruggles raised $100—the most from any individual student.

In all, the total weight of the coins collected was over 123 pounds.

The effort at Linden Elementary resulted in $105.87; at Linden Middle, $95.45; and at PCHS, $357.21.

Those who have assisted with this effort, which is being handled through Linden First Christian Church, appreciate the generosity of those who have felt the need to help the victims of this war.

If you wish to make a donation by check, please make it out to First Christian Church, with the notation, Ukraine, and mail it to the church at P.O. Box 314, Linden TN 37096.

If you’d like more information, please call Randy Mackin (931-215-3961) or Lynda Mackin (931-436-3684).

Presley Ruggles, a student in Christina Hinson’s second grade, raised $100 by herself, more than any other student at Lobelville School.