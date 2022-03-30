SIXTH DISTRICT COMMISSION RESIGNED SEAT: COMMISSION MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT

The Perry County Commissioners, by unanimous vote, decided to wait until the April meeting to determine if they will appoint someone to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Sixth District representative Lynn Trull or let voters decide in the upcoming August 4 election.

The matter came up at the beginning of the Monday, March 21, 2022 meeting. County Mayor John Carroll said Trull had already made known his intentions not to seek re-election, but he had since submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately.

Mayor Carroll asked how the Commission wanted to proceed, explaining the two options: appoint at the next meeting in April, or let voters choose five months from now.

Ben Carroll said it had been the practice not to appoint if the vacancy occurred within a year of the election, but Rodger Barber said he felt the appointment should occur instead of leaving the Sixth District with only one Commissioner for five months.

J.B. Trull—who serves the Sixth District—happened to be absent, leaving that district without any representation at that particular meeting.

Jeff Graves made a motion, second by Brad Burgess, to accept the resignation of Trull, and to take applications to fill the vacancy, but wait until the April meeting to decide if an appointment would be made.

Mayor Carroll told the Review it was his impression that the Commission wanted to see how many people are interested in the vacancy. If there is considerable interest, he said, the Commission might choose not to appoint so close to the election.

Two candidates have already filed qualifying papers in District Six: incumbent Trull and Chris O’Guin. By the time the Commission meets for their regular session next month, the qualifying deadline of April 7th will have passed.

Any interested party in the position should know that, if …………………………………

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 President Dale Long addressed the Commission before adjournment. See the related article.

…………………………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 3-30-22 ISSUE OF THE BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW…………………..