SCHOOL BOARD MEETS APRIL 4TH By Editor | March 30, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, April 4, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at the Board of Education office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices