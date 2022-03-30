MARY ELLEN TATE NIX

Mrs. Nix, 83, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Nix Family Cemetery. She was born at Peters Landing, the daughter of the late Jessee Roy Tate and Grace Hanna Ray Tate. She was retired from Johnson Controls/Fisher Company where she worked for twenty years; she previously worked at Linden Apparel Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandsons Brian Nix and Jonathan Nix, and sisters Sue Battles and Imogene Tate. Survivors include her husband, Roy Nix; sons, Larry (Cynthia) Nix, Gary (Pam) Nix, and Denny Nix, all of Lobelville; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Staggs, Timothy Nix, Brady (Kaitlyn) Nix, Jimmy (Sydnee) Hinson, Michelle Bell, and Tiffany (Jamie) Richardson; several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.