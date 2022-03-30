KENNETH “KEN” LEO DANTER

Mr. Danter, 74, of Linden, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. The family chose cremation. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place at a future date at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Parkers Crossroads. He was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Leo Francis Danter and Essie Pitzer Danter. After graduating from Hopkinsville High School, Class of 1966, he joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring after twenty years of service. Survivors include his life partner, Dorothy Inman of Linden; children, Brian Danter of Alaska, Tim Danter of Canada, Craig Danter of Washington State, Jeannette DeFoor of Calhoun, Georgia, and Kenneth Danter, Jr. of Georgia; a sister, Annette Combs of Coopertown, a brother, Thomas Danter of Pembroke, Kentucky; several grandchildren, including Catherine, Roslyn, and Fiona DeFoor, all of Calhoun; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.