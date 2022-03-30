HILL IS CANDIDATE FOR PERRY COUNTY ROAD SUPERINTENDENT

Tim Hill has filed qualifying papers to run for Road Superintendent. He released the following statement to Perry County voters:

{My name is Tim Hill and I’m running for the office of Superintendent of the Perry County Highway Department.

“I was born and raised in Perry County. I’ve lived here my whole life with my wife of 39 years, Ginger. Together we’ve raised our three children, Seth, Sara, and Rachel, here.

“I have 36 years of experience working with all kinds of heavy equipment on construction projects, including four years with the Highway Department.

“I have always had a strong work ethic as anyone who has worked with or for me in the past can tell you. I take pride in the work that I do.

“If elected, I will do my best each day to address your concerns while maintaining and improving the roads of Perry County.

“I hope to speak with as many of you as possible over the next several months and beyond. With our busy schedules, I know it won’t be possible to see all of you in person.

“If I don’t see you around town and you’d like to speak with me, I can be reached at 931-589-5208 or by email at ElectTimHillPCRS@gmail.com.

“If you’re on Facebook, you can reach me by messenger @ElectTimHillPCRS, and you can find my website at www.ElectTimHillPCRS.com.

“I look forward to speaking with you about our county roads and highways. I would very much appreciate your support and vote on August 4, 2022.”